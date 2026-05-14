Ukrainian Red Cross Society, General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces expand cooperation in civil-military interaction

Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the Central Directorate for Civil-Military Cooperation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have signed a memorandum of cooperation.

"The document defines areas of interaction in humanitarian response, support for fallen, captured, and missing military personnel and their families, as well as coordination of actions in the processes of search, transportation, and identification of the deceased," the URCS reported on Facebook.

In addition, the memorandum provides for training and educational activities. The document also covers psychosocial support for veterans and their family members, the organization of support programs for children of military personnel, and the development of international cooperation in the field of civil-military interaction. The memorandum envisages the implementation of standards for the dignified treatment of the bodies of the deceased within the framework of the "On the Shield" program. A separate area is defined as the development and implementation of the joint "Poruch" ("Nearby") program aimed at preparing communities to support military personnel after their return from captivity, as well as working with the families of missing and fallen service members.

The URCS Department of Civil Protection and Civil-Military Cooperation has been implementing this area in cooperation with state and international partners with support from the Czech Red Cross since 2024 and from the U.S. government since 2026.