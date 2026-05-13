URCS works in regions hit by Russian drone strikes

Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is assisting those affected by Russian drone attacks in four regions.

"Rapid response teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society are working in Odesa, Cherkasy, Rivne and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, assisting victims together with rescue services," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

In Odesa, a URCS rapid response team worked at the site of the attack together with the State Emergency Service. Volunteers were on duty to assist the victims and rescuers, and also joined in the distribution of humanitarian aid. According to the State Emergency Service, cars caught fire in the courtyard of a residential building as a result of the drone attack. Two people were preliminarily reported injured.

The team of the Cherkasy regional branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society worked in Smila. Volunteers provided initial psychological assistance and inspected damaged housing. Residents whose homes were damaged are being provided with materials for temporary repairs and basic necessity kits. According to the Cherkasy regional military administration, residential buildings were damaged, three people were injured and hospitalized.

The URCS rapid response team in Rivne region is working at the site of the emergency response to the enemy attack in Rivne. Volunteers are assisting rescuers, providing them with drinking water, offering psychological support to local residents and standing by to provide first aid. According to the State Emergency Service, three people were killed and six were injured in Rivne.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response team is working at the site of the attack response. According to the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out in a nine-story residential building. Six people were rescued and five were evacuated. Information on casualties is being clarified.