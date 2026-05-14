Yermak to appeal HACC decision on preventive measure

Photo: Iegor Shumikhin

Former Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak says he will appeal the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) ruling on his precautionary measure.

"I stand by my position, I deny any accusations against me. There is a court ruling, I will continue to fight," Yermak said during the hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on Thursday.

He added that his team of lawyers would file an appeal.

On the question of posting bail, Yermak stressed that he does not have that kind of money.

"I was not prepared for this. I think there are enough acquaintances, friends, and I hope they will be able to help with this," he said.

Asked to clarify whether he would try to post bail, he answered affirmatively: "if there is such an opportunity, then certainly."

At the same time, he declined to answer who among his friends would be able to help him with bail.

In his view, everything that happened during the proceedings was done under pressure.

As reported, on the evening of May 11, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office notified Yermak of suspicion as one of the members of an organized group involved in the laundering of UAH 460 million through elite construction outside Kyiv. Yermak himself denied owning any elite real estate.

On May 12, the first HACC hearing on the precautionary measure for Yermak, who is suspected of money laundering, was held. On the same day, a recess was announced until May 13 at the request of Yermak’s defense to allow time to review the case materials. On May 14, the hearing resumed, with the first part held behind closed doors.

The SAPO has asked the court to place Yermak in custody with a bail alternative of UAH 180 million.

On May 14, the HACC ordered former head Yermak to be held in custody with a bail alternative of UAH 140 million.