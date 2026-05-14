HACC places Yermak in custody with bail alternative of UAH 140 mln

Photo: Iegor Shumikhin

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has ordered former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak to be held in custody, with a bail alternative of UAH 140 million.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, the HACC issued the corresponding ruling on Thursday.

Yermak was present for the announcement of the court’s decision.

"The investigating judge ruled to partially grant the NABU detective’s motion… To apply to suspect Yermak… a precautionary measure in the form of detention for 60 days from the date of his actual arrest. To set bail for the suspect… in the amount of UAH 140 million," the judge said.

The bail may be posted by the suspect or other persons.

If bail is posted, the suspect will be subject to the following obligations: to appear at every request of the investigator, detective, prosecutor and court; to report any change of residence and place of work; not to leave the city of Kyiv; to surrender travel documents for safekeeping and diplomatic passports to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; to refrain from communicating with other suspects, including Chernyshov and Mindich; and to wear an electronic monitoring device.

The court announced the operative part of the ruling.

As reported, on the evening of May 11, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office notified Yermak of suspicion as one of the members of an organized group involved in the laundering of UAH 460 million through elite construction outside Kyiv. Yermak himself denied owning any elite real estate.

The SAPO had asked the court to place Yermak in custody with a bail alternative of UAH 180 million.