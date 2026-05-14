Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:09 14.05.2026

Russian attack injures at least 7 in Kyiv region

1 min read
Russian attack injures at least 7 in Kyiv region
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The number of Kyiv region residents injured as a result of the massive attack has risen to seven, including one child, reported head of the Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

Specifically, five people were injured in the Boryspil district. A man, 27, and a woman, 56, were hospitalized. The man suffered multiple shrapnel wounds to the abdomen and chest, as well as cuts and lacerations. The woman sustained shrapnel wounds and a through-and-through facial injury.

A three-year-old child and two women, aged 37 and 20, were also injured. All received medical assistance on-site and do not require hospitalization.

In the Fastiv district, two women aged 42 and 32 were injured. One sustained multiple lacerations to her limbs, while the other suffered from emotional shock and an acute stress reaction. Neither required hospitalization, and all necessary medical care was provided on-site.

Tags: #kyiv_region

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