Interfax-Ukraine
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09:20 14.05.2026

Russia shells Kherson region, 31 wounded and two killed

1 min read
Russia shells Kherson region, 31 wounded and two killed

Russian forces shelled Kherson region, leaving 31 people wounded and two killed, regional military administration head Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 31 others were wounded," he wrote on Telegram.

Prokudin noted that the previous day, Beryslav, Parysheve, Stanislav, Novoraisk, Komyshany, Novooleksandrivka, Mykhailivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Bilozirka, Pravdyne, Novodmytrivka, Tarasa Shevchenka, Rakivka, Antonivka, Veletenске, Kizomys, Mykilske, Osokorivka, Respublikanets, Sadove, Chervone, Chornobaiivka, Nadiivka, Zmiiivka and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

According to him, Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure and residential areas of the region’s communities, damaging 2 apartment buildings and 4 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a cell tower, a food service establishment, a utility structure, a shop, a minibus and private cars.

Prokudin added that on Wednesday, 5 people were evacuated from the region’s de-occupied communities.

He later added that an elderly female resident of Komyshany was reported killed in a Russian strike on Wednesday.

"At approximately 16:00, the occupiers struck the settlement with artillery, fatally wounding a 79-year-old woman," he wrote.

Tags: #shells #kherson_region

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