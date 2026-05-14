Zelenskyy reacts to Russia’s attack: over 670 drones and 56 missiles, Kyiv is main target

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

As a result of a massive Russian strike on Ukraine, during which more than 670 strike drones and 56 missiles were used, one person was killed in Kyiv, and an entrance to a residential nine-story building was completely destroyed, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"A rescue operation is currently underway in Kyiv at the site of a Russian drone strike on a residential nine-story building – an entrance to the building was completely destroyed. Dozens of people were saved. Unfortunately, one person died. My condolences to family and friends. There may still be people under the rubble," he said on Telegram.

According to him, overnight Russia launched more than 670 strike drones and 56 missiles at Ukraine. There were strikes involving ballistics, aeroballistics, and cruise missiles. The main target of this strike was Kyiv. There is damage at 20 locations in the city.

"These are ordinary residential buildings, a school, a veterinary clinic, and other purely civilian infrastructure. There is also destruction in the Kyiv region, and there were similar terrorist strikes on the energy sector in Kremenchuk and on port and residential buildings in Chornomorsk," he said.

In total, the President said, since the beginning of Wednesday, Russia has used more than 1,560 drones against our cities and communities.

"This is certainly not the action of those who believe the war is coming to an end. It is important that partners do not remain silent about this strike. And it is equally important to continue supporting the defense of our sky. The PURL program is needed so that Ukraine can protect itself from such ballistic strikes. And it is in the interest of everyone who seeks peace to continue the pressure on Russia. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.