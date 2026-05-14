Russia strikes Poltava region, damaging enterprises and residential buildings

Photo: https://t.me/poltavskaOVA

As a result of an overnight combined strike in the Poltava region, industrial and motor transport enterprises, as well as private houses, were damaged, head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Diakivnych has said.

"Tonight, the enemy launched a combined strike on the Kremenchuk district," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the regional administration, the attack damaged technological equipment of an industrial enterprise as well as vehicles and storage facilities of a motor transport enterprise. Destruction and damage to private houses were also recorded at two locations.

No information regarding injuries has been received at this time, he added