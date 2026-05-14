Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:39 14.05.2026

Russia attacks railway and port infrastructure overnight – Dpty PM

2 min read
Russia attacks railway and port infrastructure overnight – Dpty PM
Photo: https://t.me/OleksiiKuleba

Russia attacked critical infrastructure, railway facilities, and ports in the Odesa region overnight on May 14, reported Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

"This night, Russia launched a massive attack on peaceful cities of Ukraine," Kuleba wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, the capital and dozens of regions were under attack, including the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Poltava, and Zaporizhia regions, among others.

"In Kyiv, Russia took the life of 1 person, and more than 30 others are injured. As a result of the strikes, there are fires and destruction in various districts of the city," Kuleba reported.

He stated that residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged. In the Darnytskyi district, efforts to eliminate the consequences of the attack continue, where a high-rise building was destroyed.

"People may be under the rubble," the report states.

Kuleba clarified that rescuers, medics, and specialized operational services are working at the impact sites.

As reported, since 18:00 Wednesday, the Defense Forces eliminated 652 out of 675 UAVs and 41 out of 56 missiles, with strikes by 15 missiles and 23 strike UAVs recorded at 24 locations.

In total, on the night of May 14 (from 18:00 May 13), immediately following a massive drone strike during the day (nearly 800 UAVs), Russia continued the attack by launching a combined strike on Ukraine using strike UAVs as well as air- and ground-based missiles.

Tags: #infrastructure #russia #attacks

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