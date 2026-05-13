Sybiha: Despite claims war allegedly nearing end, Putin proves opposite by his actions

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has commented on Russia's massive air attack against Ukraine on Wednesday, stressing that despite his statements about the war allegedly nearing its end, Putin is proving the opposite by his actions.

"Despite his statements about the alleged approach of the end of the war, Putin proves the opposite by his actions. Instead of accepting Ukraine's proposal to extend the ceasefire regime, he continues the war. Throughout the night and during the day, many regions of Ukraine came under Russian attacks," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on the website, citing Sybiha.

The minister said Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure facilities and residential areas in Odesa, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy and Poltava regions, as well as in Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Zakarpattia and other regions, with civilians killed and injured.

"Zakarpattia region, Ukraine's westernmost region, likely suffered some of the largest strikes of the entire war. Some Russian drones fell in close proximity to the borders of the EU and NATO," he said.

"These continuous attacks show that no one should take Putin's words at face value. Putin is a liar, and the world should pay attention not to his words, but to his actions," the foreign minister added.

Sybiha said the best way to end the war is to significantly increase pressure on Moscow: impose additional tough sanctions, increase support for Ukraine, increase Russia's losses on the battlefield, as well as its international isolation and accountability for committed crimes.