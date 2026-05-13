Sybiha thanks Hungary for condemning UAV attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has thanked his Hungarian counterpart Anita Orban for condemning Wednesday's massive air raid on Ukraine.

"Thank you, Anita Orban, for your swift and clear response to Russian strikes. Today, we are facing another massive attack. This terror must be stopped through collective action — so that all of Europe is safe. We will use every opportunity to achieve a lasting peace," he said on X.

Earlier, Hungarian outlet 24.hu reported that Anita Orban, on behalf of the government, responded to reports of a drone attack on Zakarpattia. According to the minister, five cases of drone falls are currently known, including in Solva, as well as an attack on Uzhgorod, where an industrial facility was hit.

"We are constantly keeping our consul informed, have spoken with him by phone several times and asked for information about the situation on the ground," Orban said.

"We strongly condemn the attack and hope that no one was hurt," she added