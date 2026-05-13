Interfax-Ukraine
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20:08 13.05.2026

Occupiers behead two fallen Defense Forces soldiers – General Staff

2 min read
Occupiers behead two fallen Defense Forces soldiers – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported another war crime committed by the Russian army on Huliaipole axis.

"On May 12, 2026, on the Huliaipole axis, servicemen of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment were ambushed by an infiltrated enemy group. Unfortunately, two of our warriors were killed in the battle," the General Staff said on Telegram.

According to an intelligence intercept, the commander of a unit of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation gave a direct order to desecrate the bodies of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

"The radio intercept records the commander ordering that two heads be cut off 'for confirmation' and placed in a visible spot at the edge of the field. His subordinate expresses readiness to carry out this order. By desecrating the bodies of fallen soldiers, the occupiers once again demonstrated their sadistic nature and excessive demonstrative cruelty. This is a gross and deliberate violation of the rules and customs of war – a war crime with no statute of limitations," the General Staff said.

The unit whose servicemen committed these atrocities has reportedly already been preliminarily identified. According to available information, the criminal order was given by a commander who had previously ordered the abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"Those responsible will definitely be punished. Retribution is inevitable for everyone who took part in this atrocity," the military said.

Tags: #general_staff #russia

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