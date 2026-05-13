Coalition says return of Ukrainian children integral to peace in Ukraine

Participants in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children have stressed that the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia is both a humanitarian imperative and an integral component of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, according to the co-chairs' outcome document published by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

"Building on the work already carried out, meeting participants stressed the need to protect these children, ensure their fundamental rights, and expressed a clear conviction that Russia's legal obligation to return them must remain an integral element of any peace negotiations, in accordance with international humanitarian law and human rights law," the document reads.

It notes that the high-level meeting helped ensure that the issue remains among the key items on the political agenda and made it possible to inform participants about progress achieved in six main areas: expanding search and data verification, scaling up organized returns, strengthening the diplomatic track, enhancing the reintegration and rehabilitation system after return, ensuring accountability, and coordinating sanctions regimes.

"Guided by international humanitarian law and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, participants reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to protecting children affected by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. Participants stressed that the unlawful deportation and forcible transfer of children constitute a gross violation of international humanitarian law and a serious violation of human rights. They emphasized that this practice is part of a broader pattern of systemic violations committed by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including through erasing Ukrainian identity, denying access to education in the Ukrainian language, indoctrination, including the militarization of children, and separating children from their families. Such unjustified actions may qualify as war crimes," the MFA said.

Coalition participants also noted with concern that thousands of Ukrainian children still remain in Russia and in temporarily occupied territories, forcibly separated from their loved ones and communities.

The participants discussed the need to hold Russia accountable for grave crimes involving the deportation, forcible transfer, indoctrination and militarization of Ukrainian children, with a special emphasis on a comprehensive approach to ensuring accountability. They stressed that all available tools and mechanisms should be used to put pressure on Russia, including the further application of sanctions against individuals and entities responsible for these crimes, in order to ensure the immediate, safe and unconditional return of all Ukrainian children unlawfully deported and forcibly transferred by the Russian Federation.

"During the meeting, the co-chairs announced new forms of support. The European Union announced almost EUR 50 million to strengthen Ukraine's child protection system so that every returned child has access to timely, child-centered and community-based services. This support will also help strengthen preschool education initiatives and ensure access to child-sensitive justice for affected children and families. In addition, the funding will help strengthen Ukraine's digital capabilities, including systems that allow citizens to submit compensation claims, including on behalf of unlawfully deported and forcibly transferred children," the document reads.

In addition, Canada announced new support for Ukraine, including CAD 3.4 million for the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine. Minister Anand also signed the Convention on the Establishment of an International Claims Commission for Ukraine, making Canada the first state outside Europe to join the treaty. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced a conference to be held on September 28-29, 2026, in Toronto, co-chaired by Canada, Ukraine and Norway, which will focus on the return and reintegration of Ukrainian children, unlawfully detained civilians and prisoners of war.

Coordinated action was also taken on sanctions. The EU announced restrictive measures against an additional 23 individuals and entities responsible for the Russian Federation's systematic deportation, forcible transfer and forced assimilation of Ukrainian minors, including their indoctrination, militarized education and unlawful adoption.

Canada announced new sanctions against 23 individuals and five entities involved in violations against Ukrainian children. These measures supplement sanctions Canada has already imposed on individuals and entities responsible for or involved in the unlawful deportation, forcible transfer, indoctrination and militarization of Ukrainian children.

Participants noted the adoption on December 3, 2025, of the UN General Assembly resolution "Return of Ukrainian Children" (ES-11/9), which, among other things, requests the Secretary-General to use his good offices to facilitate the return of Ukrainian children and recognizes the role of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children in advancing these efforts.

In conclusion, participants noted that the meeting was an important opportunity to exchange views and present new forms of support tailored to Ukraine's current needs. They stressed the need to continue maintaining international attention to the issue and to turn commitments into real assistance. Participants also emphasized the importance of interested states and organizations considering joining the Coalition as members or observers, or supporting these efforts in other forms in accordance with their mandates and capabilities.

The International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children was launched in Kyiv in February 2024 by Ukraine and Canada. The EU became a member in September 2025.

In her 2025 State of the Union address, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU would hold a dedicated event of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. In her statement of November 23, 2025, she confirmed that the event would be co-organized with Ukraine and Canada.

The high-level meeting was preceded by an ambassadors' study visit and Civil Society and Experts Day, which took place in Kyiv on April 28 and April 30, respectively.

During the study visit, ambassadors were able to visit several relevant sites, including a rehabilitation center for children, and meet foster parents to learn about progress, challenges and prospects for implementing the Better Care reform, as well as its link to Ukraine's return and reintegration agenda.

Civil Society and Experts Day brought together representatives of civil society and the expert community to develop practical recommendations ahead of the high-level meeting.