Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:56 13.05.2026

Ukrzaliznytsia reports 23 enemy strikes on railway facilities in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia reports 23 enemy strikes on railway facilities in past 24 hours

On Wednesday, May 13, Ukrzaliznytsia suffered a massive Russian attack, resulting in 23 hits to railway facilities, but service is continuing across the entire network, Ukrainian Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn told reporters.

"Damaged: 3 locomotives, 7 commuter cars, 8 freight cars, 5 traction substations, 5 depots, 2 bridges," he reported to Ukrzaliznytsia.

At the same time, the state-owned company noted that there were no passenger injuries or fatalities, and monitoring teams stopped and evacuated passengers in good time.

"At the workplace, everyone was quickly diverted to shelter from the attacks. One employee was injured (a minor injury while trying to find shelter, a bruise). Outside of work, in Zdolbuniv, among the civilians killed were two railway workers who were not at work during the attack on the city, and one was wounded," Lytvyn added.

Tags: #shooting #ukrzaliznytsia

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