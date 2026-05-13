Interfax-Ukraine
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19:54 13.05.2026

Zelenskyy, Stubb discuss diplomatic track, Drone Deal, EU integration

1 min read
Meeting in Kyiv in September 2025
Meeting in Kyiv in September 2025 | Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with Finnish President Alexander Stubb diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine and Europe's role in this process, as well as preparations for Drone Deal.

"Transatlantic unity on the path to peace is necessary. We coordinated positions on further steps. It is important that during our meetings, partners note that Ukraine is now in its strongest position on the battlefield over the past year and has become a reliable security contributor for Europe and other regions," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

He said both teams are already working on preparing a Drone Deal and also stressed the importance of progress in Ukraine's European integration.

"Our teams are already working on preparing Drone Deal, and we count on a prompt result. Special attention was paid to Ukraine's European integration. There is now the necessary window of opportunity to open all six negotiation clusters," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy thanked Finland for supporting the PURL program, which helps protect lives in Ukraine, and for its principled and consistent position in support of Ukraine.

Tags: #president #finland

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