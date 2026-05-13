Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:10 13.05.2026

Air Force: 710 of 753 enemy UAVs neutralized, 27 drone hits recorded at 26 locations

2 min read
Air Force: 710 of 753 enemy UAVs neutralized, 27 drone hits recorded at 26 locations
Photo: State Emergency Service

On Wednesday, from 08:00 to 18:30, the enemy attacked Ukraine's airspace with 753 strike UAVs, while air defense neutralized 710 drones. Hits by 27 strike UAVs were recorded, as well as the fall of downed drones and debris at 26 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"On May 13, from 08:00 to 18:30, the enemy attacked with 753 Shahed-type strike UAVs, including jet-powered ones, as well as Gerbera, Italmass and Parodiya-type decoy drones. Taking into account the overnight attack of 139 UAVs, more than 892 enemy drones of these types were used over the day," the Air Force said on Telegram.

According to the military, the main direction of the strike was Ukraine's western regions.

A feature of the attack was that the enemy once again used the territory of Belarus and Moldova for strike UAVs to fly toward Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 18:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 710 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and Italmass UAVs, as well as Parodiya-type decoy drones, in almost all regions of the country. Hits by 27 strike UAVs were recorded, as well as the fall of downed drones and debris at 26 locations," the Air Force said.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace.

Tags: #russia #attacks

MORE ABOUT

20:47 13.05.2026
Sybiha: Despite claims war allegedly nearing end, Putin proves opposite by his actions

Sybiha: Despite claims war allegedly nearing end, Putin proves opposite by his actions

20:08 13.05.2026
Occupiers behead two fallen Defense Forces soldiers – General Staff

Occupiers behead two fallen Defense Forces soldiers – General Staff

20:44 12.05.2026
Zhovkva discusses Russia sanctions, Special Tribunal agreement with Australian PM's intl adviser

Zhovkva discusses Russia sanctions, Special Tribunal agreement with Australian PM's intl adviser

18:42 12.05.2026
Bill to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism introduced in US House – ambassador

Bill to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism introduced in US House – ambassador

09:42 12.05.2026
Russia attacks Kherson region, injuring 12, including child – official

Russia attacks Kherson region, injuring 12, including child – official

09:19 12.05.2026
Russia strikes 24 settlements in Zaporizhia region over 700 times – official

Russia strikes 24 settlements in Zaporizhia region over 700 times – official

09:09 12.05.2026
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region, killing 1, injuring 4 – official

Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region, killing 1, injuring 4 – official

09:07 12.05.2026
Russia's air attack damages residential buildings, cars in Zhytomyr – Bunerchko

Russia's air attack damages residential buildings, cars in Zhytomyr – Bunerchko

09:05 12.05.2026
Russia attacks railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region, driver injured – Kuleba

Russia attacks railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region, driver injured – Kuleba

09:04 12.05.2026
Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region, causing power outages – Kim

Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region, causing power outages – Kim

HOT NEWS

Occupiers behead two fallen Defense Forces soldiers – General Staff

Ukrzaliznytsia reports 23 enemy strikes on railway facilities in past 24 hours

Russian attack may last until Thursday noon, missile launches possible overnight – defense minister's adviser

Russia may launch missiles against Ukraine after drone waves – Zelenskyy

Ruling on preventive measure for Yermak to be announced Thursday at 09:00 – HACC

LATEST

Sybiha thanks Hungary for condemning UAV attack on Ukraine

Coalition says return of Ukrainian children integral to peace in Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia reports 23 enemy strikes on railway facilities in past 24 hours

Zelenskyy, Stubb discuss diplomatic track, Drone Deal, EU integration

Slovakia closes its border with Ukraine

Russian attack may last until Thursday noon, missile launches possible overnight – defense minister's adviser

UNICEF allocates UAH 50 mln to support children with disabilities from nine frontline regions

Russia may launch missiles against Ukraine after drone waves – Zelenskyy

Ruling on preventive measure for Yermak to be announced Thursday at 09:00 – HACC

Yermak denies all accusations in court, says he bought, rented nothing, paid no money to anyone for anything

AD
AD