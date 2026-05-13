Air Force: 710 of 753 enemy UAVs neutralized, 27 drone hits recorded at 26 locations

Photo: State Emergency Service

On Wednesday, from 08:00 to 18:30, the enemy attacked Ukraine's airspace with 753 strike UAVs, while air defense neutralized 710 drones. Hits by 27 strike UAVs were recorded, as well as the fall of downed drones and debris at 26 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"On May 13, from 08:00 to 18:30, the enemy attacked with 753 Shahed-type strike UAVs, including jet-powered ones, as well as Gerbera, Italmass and Parodiya-type decoy drones. Taking into account the overnight attack of 139 UAVs, more than 892 enemy drones of these types were used over the day," the Air Force said on Telegram.

According to the military, the main direction of the strike was Ukraine's western regions.

A feature of the attack was that the enemy once again used the territory of Belarus and Moldova for strike UAVs to fly toward Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 18:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 710 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and Italmass UAVs, as well as Parodiya-type decoy drones, in almost all regions of the country. Hits by 27 strike UAVs were recorded, as well as the fall of downed drones and debris at 26 locations," the Air Force said.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace.