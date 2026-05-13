Russian attack may last until Thursday noon, missile launches possible overnight – defense minister's adviser

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Russia’s massive combined attack on Ukraine may last until Thursday noon, with missile launches and another wave of attack UAVs possible overnight, Defense Minister’s Adviser Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov has said.

"I believe this may last until around noon tomorrow. That is, overnight we will see missile launches, and then, possibly, there will be another wave," he said on the national telethon on Wednesday.

According to Beskrestnov, Russia has accumulated a sufficient stockpile of Shaheds for attacks on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first wave of the attack has already taken place, involving several hundred Shaheds launched from the south and north, with western Ukraine among the targets.

"These attacks were very unusual: the drones moved very densely, high, close to each other and kept within 5-10 kilometers of the border with Belarus. This was a new tactic to overload our air defense," he said.

To repel the attack, Ukrainian forces deployed interceptors, army aviation, helicopters and mobile fire groups.

The main targets of the strikes are critical infrastructure facilities, including Ukrzaliznytsia. Russia is also using jet-powered drones and radio-controlled guided UAVs, although their number remains small.

As reported, Russia’s attack on Zakarpattia on Wednesday, May 13, was the largest in the region since the start of the full-scale invasion.