Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:54 13.05.2026

Russian attack may last until Thursday noon, missile launches possible overnight – defense minister's adviser

2 min read
Russian attack may last until Thursday noon, missile launches possible overnight – defense minister's adviser
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Serhii.Flash

Russia’s massive combined attack on Ukraine may last until Thursday noon, with missile launches and another wave of attack UAVs possible overnight, Defense Minister’s Adviser Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov has said.

"I believe this may last until around noon tomorrow. That is, overnight we will see missile launches, and then, possibly, there will be another wave," he said on the national telethon on Wednesday.

According to Beskrestnov, Russia has accumulated a sufficient stockpile of Shaheds for attacks on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first wave of the attack has already taken place, involving several hundred Shaheds launched from the south and north, with western Ukraine among the targets.

"These attacks were very unusual: the drones moved very densely, high, close to each other and kept within 5-10 kilometers of the border with Belarus. This was a new tactic to overload our air defense," he said.

To repel the attack, Ukrainian forces deployed interceptors, army aviation, helicopters and mobile fire groups.

The main targets of the strikes are critical infrastructure facilities, including Ukrzaliznytsia. Russia is also using jet-powered drones and radio-controlled guided UAVs, although their number remains small.

As reported, Russia’s attack on Zakarpattia on Wednesday, May 13, was the largest in the region since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Tags: #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

13:38 13.05.2026
Three wounded in Khmelnytsky region due to enemy attack – official

Three wounded in Khmelnytsky region due to enemy attack – official

13:15 13.05.2026
Russia has launched a combined long-term air strike on critical facilities in Ukraine – HUR

Russia has launched a combined long-term air strike on critical facilities in Ukraine – HUR

12:32 13.05.2026
Occupiers attack route bus in Kherson with drone, six passengers and driver injured

Occupiers attack route bus in Kherson with drone, six passengers and driver injured

10:57 13.05.2026
Almost 1,800 monuments and more than 2,500 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged due to Russian aggression – Ministry of Culture

Almost 1,800 monuments and more than 2,500 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged due to Russian aggression – Ministry of Culture

10:19 13.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Additional waves of Russian drone attacks may occur during the day

Zelenskyy: Additional waves of Russian drone attacks may occur during the day

10:03 13.05.2026
One killed, four wounded in Donetsk region over past day – official

One killed, four wounded in Donetsk region over past day – official

09:50 13.05.2026
Another minor reported injured in Sumy region after Russia drone attack on May 12

Another minor reported injured in Sumy region after Russia drone attack on May 12

09:35 13.05.2026
Russian shelling injures five in Kharkiv region over day

Russian shelling injures five in Kharkiv region over day

09:34 13.05.2026
Russian attack kills 8, wounds 11 in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian attack kills 8, wounds 11 in Dnipropetrovsk region

09:32 13.05.2026
Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to 5, including young girl - official

Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to 5, including young girl - official

HOT NEWS

Occupiers behead two fallen Defense Forces soldiers – General Staff

Ukrzaliznytsia reports 23 enemy strikes on railway facilities in past 24 hours

Air Force: 710 of 753 enemy UAVs neutralized, 27 drone hits recorded at 26 locations

Russia may launch missiles against Ukraine after drone waves – Zelenskyy

Ruling on preventive measure for Yermak to be announced Thursday at 09:00 – HACC

LATEST

Sybiha: Despite claims war allegedly nearing end, Putin proves opposite by his actions

Sybiha thanks Hungary for condemning UAV attack on Ukraine

Occupiers behead two fallen Defense Forces soldiers – General Staff

Coalition says return of Ukrainian children integral to peace in Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia reports 23 enemy strikes on railway facilities in past 24 hours

Zelenskyy, Stubb discuss diplomatic track, Drone Deal, EU integration

Slovakia closes its border with Ukraine

Air Force: 710 of 753 enemy UAVs neutralized, 27 drone hits recorded at 26 locations

UNICEF allocates UAH 50 mln to support children with disabilities from nine frontline regions

Russia may launch missiles against Ukraine after drone waves – Zelenskyy

AD
AD