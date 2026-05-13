Interfax-Ukraine
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18:53 13.05.2026

UNICEF allocates UAH 50 mln to support children with disabilities from nine frontline regions

2 min read
UNICEF allocates UAH 50 mln to support children with disabilities from nine frontline regions

UAH 50 million has already been transferred under a UNICEF program to support children with subgroup A disabilities from nine frontline regions of Ukraine, the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine has said.

"More than UAH 50 million has already been transferred to the accounts of recipients of UNICEF assistance. This concerns children with subgroup A disabilities from nine frontline regions of Ukraine: Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy and Zaporizhia. Earlier, Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine Denys Uliutin signed the relevant Memorandum with UNICEF Representative in Ukraine Anne-Claire Dufay Demoulin," the ministry said in a press release.

The assistance is provided under a UNICEF program with support from the UK government.

According to the ministry, after verification of data by the Information and Computing Center of the Social Policy Ministry and the Pension Fund of Ukraine, lists were compiled under which almost 8,000 children in these categories are eligible for assistance. Funds totaling UAH 50.4 million have already been transferred to current accounts.

The ministry recalled that the assistance is paid to one of the child’s legal representatives who receives state social assistance for a child with a subgroup A disability. The funds are credited to the bank account to which social payments are already being made.

The payment is provided only to those who did not receive one-time assistance during the 2025/2026 heating season under the Winter Support program.

The funds are provided in cashless form. Families may use them for any needs of the child.

Tags: #unicef

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