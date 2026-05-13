Interfax-Ukraine
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18:16 13.05.2026

Ruling on preventive measure for Yermak to be announced Thursday at 09:00 – HACC

1 min read
Ruling on preventive measure for Yermak to be announced Thursday at 09:00 – HACC

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) will announce its ruling on the motion by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) to choose a preventive measure for former Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak on Thursday, May 14, at 09:00, the HACC told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The ruling will be announced tomorrow at 09:00," the court said.

Earlier, the judge, retiring to the deliberation room after hearing the parties, did not specify the time when the ruling would be announced.

Tags: #hacc #yermak

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