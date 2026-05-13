Interfax-Ukraine
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18:24 13.05.2026

Russia may launch missiles against Ukraine after drone waves – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Russia may launch missiles against Ukraine after drone waves – Zelenskyy

According to intelligence, Russia may launch missiles against Ukraine after all waves of drones, with Moscow’s aim being to overload Ukrainian air defenses, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"According to our intelligence, after all the waves of drones, missile launches against Ukraine are also quite possible. Our warriors are defending Ukraine, but Russia’s obvious goal is to overload air defenses and cause as much grief and pain as possible precisely these days," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

The president noted that the Russians are, in particular, deliberately launching waves of Shahed UAVs against regions closest to the borders of NATO countries.

According to the head of state, hits were recorded in Zakarpattia, Lviv, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

"As of now, dozens of people are known to have been injured, including children. Unfortunately, six people have been killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones," Zelenskyy said.

He said that since the start of the day there had already been at least 800 Russian drones, and the attack was continuing, with more drones entering Ukrainian airspace.

Tags: #intelligence #missiles

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