Interfax-Ukraine
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17:45 13.05.2026

Yermak denies all accusations in court, says he bought, rented nothing, paid no money to anyone for anything

2 min read
Yermak denies all accusations in court, says he bought, rented nothing, paid no money to anyone for anything
Photo: Hanna Kruchynina

Former Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak has denied "any accusations against himself" in a money laundering case and said that he "did not buy anything, did not rent anything, did not pay anyone any money for anything" while in public service.

"I deny any accusations against myself in this case. My property is limited only to what is stated in my declaration. I have always filled it out absolutely honestly and conscientiously. It was checked in 2025, and my defense lawyer also reported on the conclusion," he said during a hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on Wednesday.

Yermak also said he had "never instructed anyone to represent" him in "any matters, any conversations."

"I did not buy anything, did not rent anything, did not pay anyone any money for anything. Because, I can say once again, I was in public service and, frankly speaking, I had no other activities during that period," he said.

He rejected the "nicknames" voiced by the prosecution, adding that he has only one name: Andriy Yermak.

"Today we heard many different names and conversations from the respected representatives of the prosecution. Different names, ‘nicknames.’ I want to say that I have one name: Andriy Yermak, which was given to me almost 55 years ago by my parents, whom I respect very much. And I have no other names. Frankly speaking, I am always called Andriy or Andriy Borysovych. I have no other names," Yermak said.

Separately, he said he is currently no longer a civil servant and has the right "to private life and to some communication."

"I want to inform you that many things are happening, including surveillance of me and some recording. I want to say once again that I am not a civil servant today. The subject currently being considered by the respected court concerns another period. Therefore, I would ask that this also be taken into account. Because, well, commenting on someone being saved in someone’s phone as this Andriy or that Andriy is, frankly speaking, very difficult," Yermak said.

Tags: #hacc #yermak

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