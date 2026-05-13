Interfax-Ukraine
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17:08 13.05.2026

Yermak says he respects anti-corruption institutions

1 min read
Yermak says he respects anti-corruption institutions
Photo: Hanna Kruchynina

Former head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak emphasizes that he treats anti-corruption bodies with respect, as he does all state institutions in Ukraine.

"Certainly. In general, I have respect for state institutions in our country," he told journalists during a recess in the court session, responding to a question about whether he has respect for anti-corruption bodies.

Yermak added: "We are talking about institutions. Without institutions, without the state, what can we even talk about at all."

Tags: #anti_corruption #yermak

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