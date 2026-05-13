We hope to open first negotiating cluster on May 26 - Kachka

Photo: Facebook @taras.kachka

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka confirmed the Ukrainian side’s hopes regarding the opening of the first negotiating cluster, "Fundamentals," concerning Ukraine’s accession to the EU on May 26.

"Yes, we still hope that this can be done on May 26. But if technically it does not happen then, and happens on June 16 – it is a minor issue, but for us to maintain political unity and solidarity, it is very important, in fact, to adopt these decisions on the part of the EU… before the end of the Cyprus presidency of the Council of the EU," he said during a conversation with media on the sidelines of the event "Roadmap on Rule of Law: One Year After Adoption," Interfax-Ukraine reports.

According to Kachka, Ukraine truly believes that an urgent approval of all six clusters will take place at the level of permanent representatives of EU member states (first the first, then all others sequentially).

He emphasized that Ukraine has done everything to ensure all negotiating clusters are ready for opening. He recalled that on March 17, the government received benchmarks (requirements from EU member states for Ukraine), and, according to him, all clusters are now ready for opening, which the European Commission has also confirmed.

The Deputy Prime Minister also recalled that there were obstacles from the Hungarian government led by Viktor Orban, but expressed hope for positive changes following the election victory of Peter Magyar.

"The Hungarian government is currently being formed. I think we have a fairly good window of opportunity for everyone to understand that opening the first cluster is in the interest of the Hungarian position on national minorities. There is great hope that with the formation of the Hungarian government, work will begin. There are many dates in the calendar when the necessary decisions can be made," he said.

On May 11, Foreign Minister Andrit Sybiha stated at an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels that Ukraine hopes to open the first cluster of accession negotiations on May 26. Sybiha stressed Ukraine’s desire to "open the first negotiating cluster as early as May 26, and the five others by the end of the Cyprus presidency of the EU, as well as Ukraine’s desire to sign the EU accession agreement in 2027."

A diplomatic source confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine that Kyiv is "not just hoping, but actively working" toward opening the first negotiating cluster on May 26.

The website of the Cyprus presidency notes that an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council (Gymnich format) will take place in Limassol on May 27-28, 2026.

The presidency of the Republic of Cyprus will last six months. Starting July 1, Ireland will take over the six-month presidency of the Council of the EU.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated before the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on May 11 that the EU could open the first negotiating cluster for Ukraine, and subsequently others, before the end of the Cyprus presidency in June.