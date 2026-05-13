I am not thinking about it - Yermak on possibility of being sent to pre-trial detention center

Photo: Hanna Kruchynina

Former head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak notes that he respects the court and is not thinking about the possibility of having to spend time in a pre-trial detention center (SIZO).

"Look, I am not thinking about it. I respect the court—whatever decision the court makes," Yermak told journalists during a recess in the court session, responding to a question about whether he has considered the prospect of spending time in a SIZO.

He added: "I have the right to defend myself, which is what I am doing together with my defense attorney."