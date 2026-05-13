I do not have such a sum for bail - Yermak to journalists in court

Photo: Hanna Kruchynina

Former head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak maintains that he does not have the UAH 180 million specified in the motion to select a preventive measure as an alternative to detention.

"Let’s wait. I also have something to say to the court after my defense attorney. Please, if possible, I would like to say this myself," Yermak told journalists during a recess in the court session, responding to a question about whether his position is that he has no connection to the "Dynasty" construction project.

Clarifying whether the sum of UAH 180 million as an alternative to detention is affordable for him, he noted: "I definitely do not have that kind of money… I only have what is recorded in my declaration."

When asked if the prosecution is requesting such a sum specifically so that he ends up in custody, Yermak replied: "I don’t know."

Regarding whether he has any assumptions on the matter, Yermak noted: "Why would we discuss assumptions."

He also added that he is in a normal mood and expects a fair decision.