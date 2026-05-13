SOF hit oil terminal facilities on Black Sea near Russia's Taman

Photo: SOF

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) has announced that last night they struck oil terminal facilities on the Black Sea, specifically a loading pier at the Tamanneftegas oil terminal, located 300 kilometers from the line of combat.

"Drones of the Special Operations Forces hit the loading pier of the Tamanneftegas oil terminal on the Black Sea coast of Russia’s Krasnodar Territory on the night of May 13," the SOF press service reported on Telegram on Wednesday.

It is reported that the transshipment complex, located in the village of Volna on the Taman Peninsula more than 300 kilometers from the line of combat contact, provides Russia with energy transshipment and subsequent export via the Black, Azov, and Mediterranean seas. The oil terminal can simultaneously handle up to four vessels. The facility ensures a continuous logistical cycle from rail to sea transport.

In a joint operation with the Unmanned Systems Forces and other components of the Security and Defense Forces, Deep Strike units of the SOF struck the Port of Taman and the Tamanneftegas oil terminal, which is designed for the storage and subsequent transshipment of oil and gas products onto sea transport.

Striking the enemy’s maritime and oil and gas infrastructure reduces its economic and logistical capabilities to bypass international sanctions, fill its budget, and wage war against Ukraine.