Russian attack kills 3 in Rivne region – official

Three people have been killed in a drone attack in the Rivne region, with four others currently reported injured, Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, has said.

"An air attack on the Rivne region is ongoing. There are strikes on civilian infrastructure, specifically a residential building. According to preliminary information, 2 people have died and 4 are wounded," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Shortly thereafter, Koval reported a third victim. "Information has been received regarding another person killed as a result of the air attack on the Rivne region. Thus, there are currently three known fatalities," he posted on Telegram.