Fedorov and Pistorius participate in EU defense ministers meeting online from frontline region

Photo: https://t.me/zedigital/

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, alongside German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, visited frontline regions. From there, they participated online in a meeting of EU defense ministers chaired by Kaja Kallas, emphasizing the need to continue supporting Ukraine and ensuring the flexibility of the European credit to meet the front’s highest priority needs.

"Together with Boris Pistorius, we visited frontline regions. Boris Pistorius is one of the few foreign defense ministers to personally visit the military so close to the line of combat operations. This is an example of true European leadership, and today Ukraine feels this support," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He reported that he and Pistorius visited several military headquarters at the frontline. Military personnel demonstrated the operational situation at the front, how they work with the DELTA system, plan assault operations, destroy Russia’s logistics, conduct reconnaissance, and coordinate various types of drones within a unified battle management system.

"Germany actively supports Ukraine in the technological war. Partners have funded over $1 billion for the development of deep strike and mid strike capabilities. Today, mid strike systematically stops Russia’s logistics. We already deliver about 5,000 strikes monthly at a depth of 20+ km and continue to scale this direction. Thanks to increased drone procurement, the number and effectiveness of strikes will grow every month," Fedorov emphasized.

The minister also noted assistance to drone-assault units, highlighting that Germany was the first country to support this innovative direction.

Fedorov further stated that from their frontline mission, they participated online in the meeting of EU defense ministers chaired by Kaja Kallas. He noted that the message regarding the need for continued support and flexibility in European credit for priority front requests sounded particularly clear from that location.

"It is important for us to show partners the reality of war: how Ukraine is changing its strategy, and how technology helps destroy Russia and save people’s lives. It is thanks to the Ukrainian experience that partners can already strengthen their own defense systems today. This is the value Ukraine provides for the protection of the democratic world," the Ukrainian minister stressed.