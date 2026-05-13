Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:41 13.05.2026

URCS assistance point operates in Poltava for victims of Russia's UAV attack

1 min read
URCS assistance point operates in Poltava for victims of Russia's UAV attack
Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has deployed an assistance point for those affected by Russia's drone attack in Poltava.

Following another attack on the city, the team of the Poltava regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society promptly joined the response and support for victims. The URCS rapid response unit deployed an assistance point where residents can recharge phones, have tea or water, and receive necessary information, the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

Volunteers are also distributing materials for the temporary repair of damaged housing, including OSB boards, film, and tarpaulin.

Specialists in Mental Health and Psychosocial Support are working on-site to provide psychological first aid to people experiencing acute stress reactions. Volunteers from the Poltava city organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society have also joined the efforts.

According to the Poltava Regional Military Administration, more than 6,500 subscribers were left without electricity due to the damage. Windows in residential buildings were blown out or damaged by the blast wave. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

Tags: #urcs #poltava

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