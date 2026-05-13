Hearing to select preventive measure for Yermak continues after air raid alert cleared

Photo: Hanna Kruchynina

The hearing of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to select a preventive measure for the former head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, has resumed following the clearing of the air raid alert.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the hearing is currently proceeding in open mode.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) is presently providing additional materials to the court.

As previously reported, on the evening of May 11, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office notified Yermak of suspicion as a member of an organized group involved in the legalization of UAH 460 million through luxury construction near Kyiv. Yermak himself has denied owning any luxury real estate.

The first HACC hearing to select a preventive measure for Yermak, who is suspected of money laundering, took place on May 12. On that day, the hearing was adjourned until May 13 at the request of the defense to allow time to review the case materials.

On Wednesday, the hearing continued with the first part held in closed session, which was then interrupted after an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv.

SAPO intends to request the court to select a preventive measure for Yermak in the form of detention with an alternative bail of UAH 180 million.