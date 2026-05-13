Interfax-Ukraine
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14:27 13.05.2026

Zelenskyy: July must prove that NATO is strong and will not collapse

2 min read
Zelenskyy: July must prove that NATO is strong and will not collapse

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the need to do everything possible to ensure that the July NATO summit sends positive signals to the entire Euro-Atlantic community despite all the difficulties.

"We must also make sure that July is not wasted for European security. And, of course, it is difficult now to say what results the NATO summit in Türkiye will bring, given all the existing difficulties and some complicated matters in relations between the United States and Europe. But you are strong allies, and we must do everything possible to make sure that this summit sends positive signals to the entire Euro-Atlantic community. Therefore, July must prove that NATO is strong, and that it will not collapse, weaken, or be left behind," Zelenskyy said during his speech at the Bucharest Nine summit.

He also urged partners to support Ukraine, as its defense is "the first and most important thing that stops Russia."

"Therefore, in this regard, we are counting on the European support package in the amount of 90 billion, so that it starts working no later than the beginning of June. And the first part of the funding will go directly to the production of drones, which we critically need," the President noted.

On April 26, Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine’s participation in the NATO summit, which is scheduled to be held in Ankara (Türkiye) on July 7-8.

Tags: #zelenskyy #nato #summit

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