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14:20 13.05.2026

Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects Trump to raise the issue of ending Russia's war against Ukraine in China

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Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects Trump to raise the issue of ending Russia's war against Ukraine in China
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukraine expects that the issue of ending Russia’s war against Ukraine will be raised during US President Donald Trump’s visit to China, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We are in constant contact with our American partners. We are grateful and we expect that the issue of ending the Russian war against Ukraine will also be raised now, while the US President is in China," Zelenskyy said during a speech at the Bucharest Nine summit on Wednesday.

Earlier, Trump stated that during negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, the main issue would be trade and further economic cooperation between the two countries, while the war with Iran, despite global tension surrounding the conflict, would not be among the priority topics of the summit.

Tags: #china #zelenskyy #trump

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