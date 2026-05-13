Closed part of hearing on preventive measure for Yermak concludes, open session to follow after air raid alert

The closed portion of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) hearing to select a preventive measure for the former head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, has concluded.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the hearing will proceed in open mode with defense arguments once the air raid alert is cleared.

As previously reported, Yermak is personally attending the hearing, which began late due to the air raid alert.

On May 11, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office notified Yermak of suspicion as a member of an organized group involved in the legalization of UAH 460 million through luxury construction near Kyiv. Yermak himself has denied owning any luxury real estate.

The first HACC hearing to select a preventive measure for Yermak, who is suspected of money laundering, took place on May 12. On that day, the hearing was adjourned until May 13 at the request of the defense to allow time to review the case materials.

In Wednesday’s session, the prosecution is expected to provide additional materials to the court, after which a decision on the motion for a preventive measure will be announced. The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) intends to request the court to select a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative bail of UAH 180 million.