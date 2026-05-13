Three wounded in Khmelnytsky region due to enemy attack – official

The head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Tiurin has reported three people wounded in the Khmelnytsky region due to a drone attack by Russia on Wednesday.

"As a result of the attack, three injured people are known. They have been hospitalized in medical facilities in moderate condition and provided with medical assistance. Their condition is stable," Tiurin wrote on Telegram.

"There are still many enemy UAVs in the sky. Stay in shelters," added the head of the regional administration.

Earlier this day, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned that Russia had launched a combined, long-term air strike on critical facilities in Ukraine.