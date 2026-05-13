Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:38 13.05.2026

Three wounded in Khmelnytsky region due to enemy attack – official

1 min read
Three wounded in Khmelnytsky region due to enemy attack – official

The head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Tiurin has reported three people wounded in the Khmelnytsky region due to a drone attack by Russia on Wednesday.

"As a result of the attack, three injured people are known. They have been hospitalized in medical facilities in moderate condition and provided with medical assistance. Their condition is stable," Tiurin wrote on Telegram.

"There are still many enemy UAVs in the sky. Stay in shelters," added the head of the regional administration.

Earlier this day, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned that Russia had launched a combined, long-term air strike on critical facilities in Ukraine.

Tags: #khmelnytsky_region #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

13:15 13.05.2026
Russia has launched a combined long-term air strike on critical facilities in Ukraine – HUR

Russia has launched a combined long-term air strike on critical facilities in Ukraine – HUR

12:32 13.05.2026
Occupiers attack route bus in Kherson with drone, six passengers and driver injured

Occupiers attack route bus in Kherson with drone, six passengers and driver injured

10:57 13.05.2026
Almost 1,800 monuments and more than 2,500 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged due to Russian aggression – Ministry of Culture

Almost 1,800 monuments and more than 2,500 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged due to Russian aggression – Ministry of Culture

10:19 13.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Additional waves of Russian drone attacks may occur during the day

Zelenskyy: Additional waves of Russian drone attacks may occur during the day

10:03 13.05.2026
One killed, four wounded in Donetsk region over past day – official

One killed, four wounded in Donetsk region over past day – official

09:50 13.05.2026
Another minor reported injured in Sumy region after Russia drone attack on May 12

Another minor reported injured in Sumy region after Russia drone attack on May 12

09:35 13.05.2026
Russian shelling injures five in Kharkiv region over day

Russian shelling injures five in Kharkiv region over day

09:34 13.05.2026
Russian attack kills 8, wounds 11 in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian attack kills 8, wounds 11 in Dnipropetrovsk region

09:32 13.05.2026
Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to 5, including young girl - official

Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to 5, including young girl - official

09:20 13.05.2026
Substation damaged, part of consumers without power due to night UAV attack on Poltava community – official

Substation damaged, part of consumers without power due to night UAV attack on Poltava community – official

HOT NEWS

I am not thinking about it - Yermak on possibility of being sent to pre-trial detention center

I do not have such a sum for bail - Yermak to journalists in court

Zelenskyy: July must prove that NATO is strong and will not collapse

Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects Trump to raise the issue of ending Russia's war against Ukraine in China

Zelenskyy arrives in Romania

LATEST

Yermak says he respects anti-corruption institutions

We hope to open first negotiating cluster on May 26 - Kachka

I am not thinking about it - Yermak on possibility of being sent to pre-trial detention center

I do not have such a sum for bail - Yermak to journalists in court

SOF hit oil terminal facilities on Black Sea near Russia's Taman

Russian attack kills 3 in Rivne region – official

Evidence consists of actions, not gossip—what does Yermak have to do with this? - Defense in court on prosecution's position

Greek Defense Minister at EU Council claims discovered sea drone is Ukrainian, Fedorov promises to investigate

EU to officially join agreement on Special Tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression – Sybiha

Suspicion is unfounded, detention is not justified - Yermak's lawyer

AD
AD