Healthcare facilities in Kharkiv region to receive UAH 1.147 bln in 2026 for 9 public investment projects

Healthcare facilities in Kharkiv region will receive UAH 1.147 billion from the state budget in 2026 for the implementation of nine public investment projects.

According to the Ministry of Health’s website following a visit to the region by Health Minister Viktor Liashko, four infrastructure projects are currently being implemented at the Kharkiv Regional Clinical Hospital, which annually provides treatment to more than 30,000 inpatients and performs over 14,000 surgeries. A total of UAH 420 million was allocated for these projects in 2026.

In particular, construction is underway on the underground medical complex Ark, which will combine the functions of a fully equipped shelter and a workspace for the hospital’s key departments during emergencies.

In addition, four infrastructure projects totaling UAH 428 million are being implemented at the Kharkiv Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital. These projects include the construction of a shelter, the creation of a psychiatric department, the development of barrier-free infrastructure, and the renovation of the emergency admissions department.

At the Kharkiv Regional Oncology Center, construction is underway on a new building that will include a modern medical facility with an underground hospital. In 2026, UAH 300 million has been allocated to continue implementation of this project. The new complex is expected to expand the region’s capabilities in diagnosing and treating cancer patients.

The Ministry of Health said that between 2020 and 2026, hospitals in Kharkiv region received 3,965 units of medical and laboratory equipment worth more than UAH 1 billion in total.