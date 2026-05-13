Zelenskyy arrives in Romania

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska have arrived in Romania to participate in the Bucharest Nine summit.

"Arrived with the First Lady in Romania. Today, the summit of the ‘Bucharest Nine’ countries is taking place here with the participation of Northern European countries. Important meetings are planned on the sidelines of the summit," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The President noted that common solutions are currently needed in the world so that there is more security for everyone.

"We will attract additional resources for our defense and expand the Drone Deals format," the President reported.

The First Lady of Ukraine will meet with the First Lady of Romania and participate in the signing of memorandums on the joining of Romanian universities to the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies.