Interfax-Ukraine
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13:23 13.05.2026

Stopping Russia's aggression impossible without USA and Europe - Sybiha

1 min read
Stopping Russia's aggression impossible without USA and Europe - Sybiha
Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, during a meeting on Tuesday with the Head of the International Policy Bureau of the President of Poland Marcin Przydacz, stated that stopping Russia’s aggression is impossible without the participation of the United States and Europe, while also discussing the results of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Poland and the implementation of reached agreements.

Sybiha emphasized that the conversation also focused on the political and security situation in Europe and the world, as well as the situation on the line of contact and peace efforts.

The parties paid special attention to the role of the United States in peace processes. It was noted that stopping Russia’s aggression is impossible without the participation of the USA and Europe.

" We noted the important role of the United States in peace efforts. We agreed that it is impossible to end Russian aggression without the U.S., but also without Europe," Sybiha noted in a post published on the social network X.

He also thanked the Polish side for its support: "Thank you, Marcin, for the clear assurance of Poland’s unconditional support and unwavering solidarity with Ukraine."

Tags: #sybiha #russian_aggression #europe #usa

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