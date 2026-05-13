Russia has launched a combined long-term air strike on critical facilities in Ukraine – HUR

The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said Russia launched a combined long-term air strike on critical facilities: in the first wave using a significant number of drones, and in the second – cruise missiles and ballistics.

"On May 13, 2026, Russia launched a combined air attack against Ukraine, which may be long-term in nature," the HUR said on Telegram on Wednesday.

It is reported that in the first wave of the attack, Russia is using a significant number of strike drones to overload Ukraine’s air defense system and hit civilian objects. Subsequently, Russia plans to use a significant number of air- and sea-based cruise missiles, as well as ballistics.

"Moscow’s targets are critical infrastructure and life-support facilities of major cities, including energy, defense industry enterprises, and government buildings. In this way, Russia, which rejected truce proposals, seeks once again to influence Ukraine’s resilience in the war for freedom," the HUR said.