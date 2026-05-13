Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:15 13.05.2026

Russia has launched a combined long-term air strike on critical facilities in Ukraine – HUR

1 min read
Russia has launched a combined long-term air strike on critical facilities in Ukraine – HUR

The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said Russia launched a combined long-term air strike on critical facilities: in the first wave using a significant number of drones, and in the second – cruise missiles and ballistics.

"On May 13, 2026, Russia launched a combined air attack against Ukraine, which may be long-term in nature," the HUR said on Telegram on Wednesday.

It is reported that in the first wave of the attack, Russia is using a significant number of strike drones to overload Ukraine’s air defense system and hit civilian objects. Subsequently, Russia plans to use a significant number of air- and sea-based cruise missiles, as well as ballistics.

"Moscow’s targets are critical infrastructure and life-support facilities of major cities, including energy, defense industry enterprises, and government buildings. In this way, Russia, which rejected truce proposals, seeks once again to influence Ukraine’s resilience in the war for freedom," the HUR said.

Tags: #main_intelligence_agency #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

13:38 13.05.2026
Three wounded in Khmelnytsky region due to enemy attack – official

Three wounded in Khmelnytsky region due to enemy attack – official

12:32 13.05.2026
Occupiers attack route bus in Kherson with drone, six passengers and driver injured

Occupiers attack route bus in Kherson with drone, six passengers and driver injured

10:57 13.05.2026
Almost 1,800 monuments and more than 2,500 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged due to Russian aggression – Ministry of Culture

Almost 1,800 monuments and more than 2,500 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged due to Russian aggression – Ministry of Culture

10:19 13.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Additional waves of Russian drone attacks may occur during the day

Zelenskyy: Additional waves of Russian drone attacks may occur during the day

10:03 13.05.2026
One killed, four wounded in Donetsk region over past day – official

One killed, four wounded in Donetsk region over past day – official

09:50 13.05.2026
Another minor reported injured in Sumy region after Russia drone attack on May 12

Another minor reported injured in Sumy region after Russia drone attack on May 12

09:35 13.05.2026
Russian shelling injures five in Kharkiv region over day

Russian shelling injures five in Kharkiv region over day

09:34 13.05.2026
Russian attack kills 8, wounds 11 in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian attack kills 8, wounds 11 in Dnipropetrovsk region

09:32 13.05.2026
Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to 5, including young girl - official

Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to 5, including young girl - official

09:20 13.05.2026
Substation damaged, part of consumers without power due to night UAV attack on Poltava community – official

Substation damaged, part of consumers without power due to night UAV attack on Poltava community – official

HOT NEWS

Russia may launch missiles against Ukraine after drone waves – Zelenskyy

Ruling on preventive measure for Yermak to be announced Thursday at 09:00 – HACC

I am not thinking about it - Yermak on possibility of being sent to pre-trial detention center

I do not have such a sum for bail - Yermak to journalists in court

Zelenskyy: July must prove that NATO is strong and will not collapse

LATEST

Russia may launch missiles against Ukraine after drone waves – Zelenskyy

Ruling on preventive measure for Yermak to be announced Thursday at 09:00 – HACC

Yermak denies all accusations in court, says he bought, rented nothing, paid no money to anyone for anything

Yermak says he respects anti-corruption institutions

We hope to open first negotiating cluster on May 26 - Kachka

I am not thinking about it - Yermak on possibility of being sent to pre-trial detention center

I do not have such a sum for bail - Yermak to journalists in court

SOF hit oil terminal facilities on Black Sea near Russia's Taman

Russian attack kills 3 in Rivne region – official

Evidence consists of actions, not gossip—what does Yermak have to do with this? - Defense in court on prosecution's position

AD
AD