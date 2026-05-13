Petition to president calling to prevent adoption of new Civil Code gains 25,000 votes

A petition on the website of the president’s internet representative office calling to prevent the Verkhovna Rada from adopting a new Civil Code (draft law No. 15150) has gained the number of votes required for consideration.

According to the platform on the president’s website, the petition was submitted on May 12, and in less than a day, it gained the 25,000 votes necessary for consideration.

"On April 9, 2026, a draft of the new Civil Code of Ukraine was registered on the Verkhovna Rada website. This document will determine not only how Ukrainian society will live in the coming decades but will also show whether Ukraine is moving toward the European or the Customs Union. Unfortunately, the Code has already received a high anti-rating among broad layers of society, gathered a series of negative assessments from the legal and human rights communities, and caused protests in various cities of Ukraine," the petition reads.

The author of the petition believes that the draft Civil Code (draft law No. 15150) "returns Ukrainian society to the times of ‘Domostroy,’ makes the institution of marriage less attractive, and creates a series of risks for spouses instead of legal protection."

In this regard, she asks the president to appeal to the parliament and Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk with a request to withdraw the document from consideration as one that contradicts human rights and Ukraine’s integration into the EU, and in the event of its adoption, to veto it.

Additionally, in the petition, the author calls for an appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Justice to work with the human rights and professional communities, as well as civil society, to develop comprehensive changes to the civil legislation of Ukraine that will meet European integration requirements and ensure the expansion and observance of human rights, particularly the rights of women, children, LGBT, people with disabilities, as well as military personnel and veterans.

As reported, at a plenary session on April 28, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading as a basis the draft Civil Code of Ukraine (draft law No. 15150), which drew criticism from the legal community, business, and the public.