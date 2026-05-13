Petition to Cabinet for liquidation of stationary checkpoints in rear regions of Ukraine fails to gain necessary votes

A petition on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling for the liquidation of ineffective stationary checkpoints in the rear regions of Ukraine and the introduction of a digital monitoring system (Smart Defense) has failed to gain the number of votes required for consideration.

According to the platform on the government website, the petition was submitted on February 12 and, as of May 13, has gained only 458 votes out of the 25,000 required.

"As of February 2026, the security architecture on the roads of Ukraine’s rear regions remains built according to the paradigm of the beginning of the full-scale invasion (February-March 2022). The network of stationary checkpoints, created to counter mechanized columns and DRGs, has lost its relevance under the conditions of a stabilized frontline, yet continues to function by inertia," the text of the petition stated.

The author of the petition claims that the economic losses of maintaining the current network of checkpoints in the rear cost the economy at least UAH 4.6 billion annually.

In this regard, he calls to: liquidate 95% of stationary checkpoints in rear regions (outside the 40-km zone from the state border with Russia/Belarus and the frontline), leaving only critical infrastructure objects; replace physical barriers with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) complexes and video analytics systems; and switch to the use of mobile police crews working according to digital system orientations.