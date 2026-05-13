Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:07 13.05.2026

Petition to Cabinet for liquidation of stationary checkpoints in rear regions of Ukraine fails to gain necessary votes

2 min read
Petition to Cabinet for liquidation of stationary checkpoints in rear regions of Ukraine fails to gain necessary votes

A petition on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling for the liquidation of ineffective stationary checkpoints in the rear regions of Ukraine and the introduction of a digital monitoring system (Smart Defense) has failed to gain the number of votes required for consideration.

According to the platform on the government website, the petition was submitted on February 12 and, as of May 13, has gained only 458 votes out of the 25,000 required.

"As of February 2026, the security architecture on the roads of Ukraine’s rear regions remains built according to the paradigm of the beginning of the full-scale invasion (February-March 2022). The network of stationary checkpoints, created to counter mechanized columns and DRGs, has lost its relevance under the conditions of a stabilized frontline, yet continues to function by inertia," the text of the petition stated.

The author of the petition claims that the economic losses of maintaining the current network of checkpoints in the rear cost the economy at least UAH 4.6 billion annually.

In this regard, he calls to: liquidate 95% of stationary checkpoints in rear regions (outside the 40-km zone from the state border with Russia/Belarus and the frontline), leaving only critical infrastructure objects; replace physical barriers with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) complexes and video analytics systems; and switch to the use of mobile police crews working according to digital system orientations.

Tags: #regions #checkpoints #petition

MORE ABOUT

13:13 13.05.2026
Petition to president calling to prevent adoption of new Civil Code gains 25,000 votes

Petition to president calling to prevent adoption of new Civil Code gains 25,000 votes

11:02 13.05.2026
Five Ukrainian regions hit by forest fires in early May, some now extinguished, others brought under control – minister

Five Ukrainian regions hit by forest fires in early May, some now extinguished, others brought under control – minister

14:53 11.05.2026
More than 1,800 fires: nearly 2,250 ha burned in Ukraine's ecosystems – State Emergency Service

More than 1,800 fires: nearly 2,250 ha burned in Ukraine's ecosystems – State Emergency Service

16:16 07.05.2026
Svyrydenko, govt officials meet with heads of regional councils from all Ukrainian regions

Svyrydenko, govt officials meet with heads of regional councils from all Ukrainian regions

13:56 01.05.2026
Petition to ban pets in grocery stores fails to gather necessary votes – official

Petition to ban pets in grocery stores fails to gather necessary votes – official

12:48 01.05.2026
Zelenskyy asks Cabinet to process Hero of Ukraine title for Stepan Hiha – official

Zelenskyy asks Cabinet to process Hero of Ukraine title for Stepan Hiha – official

12:46 01.05.2026
Petition to honor janitor killed during Holosiivsky district shooting gathers necessary votes – official

Petition to honor janitor killed during Holosiivsky district shooting gathers necessary votes – official

16:11 27.04.2026
Local councils to introduce deputy heads for defense – Defense Ministry

Local councils to introduce deputy heads for defense – Defense Ministry

14:59 27.04.2026
Ukraine expects to sign agreement with Poland on joint checkpoint control soon – PM

Ukraine expects to sign agreement with Poland on joint checkpoint control soon – PM

13:45 24.04.2026
Petition to cancel duplicated air raid alerts via loudspeakers in Kyiv falls short of required votes

Petition to cancel duplicated air raid alerts via loudspeakers in Kyiv falls short of required votes

HOT NEWS

Russia may launch missiles against Ukraine after drone waves – Zelenskyy

I am not thinking about it - Yermak on possibility of being sent to pre-trial detention center

I do not have such a sum for bail - Yermak to journalists in court

Zelenskyy: July must prove that NATO is strong and will not collapse

Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects Trump to raise the issue of ending Russia's war against Ukraine in China

LATEST

Russia may launch missiles against Ukraine after drone waves – Zelenskyy

Yermak denies all accusations in court, says he bought, rented nothing, paid no money to anyone for anything

Yermak says he respects anti-corruption institutions

We hope to open first negotiating cluster on May 26 - Kachka

I am not thinking about it - Yermak on possibility of being sent to pre-trial detention center

I do not have such a sum for bail - Yermak to journalists in court

SOF hit oil terminal facilities on Black Sea near Russia's Taman

Russian attack kills 3 in Rivne region – official

Evidence consists of actions, not gossip—what does Yermak have to do with this? - Defense in court on prosecution's position

Greek Defense Minister at EU Council claims discovered sea drone is Ukrainian, Fedorov promises to investigate

AD
AD