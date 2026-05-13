Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:02 13.05.2026

Main idea of Independence Day 2026 is Ukrainians as a young nation of an ancient people - Kovalska

1 min read
Main idea of Independence Day 2026 is Ukrainians as a young nation of an ancient people - Kovalska

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Olena Kovalska states that the main idea of all celebrations for Independence Day in 2026 will be that Ukrainians are a young nation of an ancient people.

"The Declaration on the State Sovereignty of Ukraine was adopted 35 years ago. This is a significant age. This year, we want to emphasize at the legislative level that this is specifically the restoration of Independence," Kovalska wrote following a meeting with experts involved in organizing the Independence Day celebrations in 2026.

According to her, during the celebration, the main idea of all festivities will be especially emphasized: "Ukrainians are a young nation of an ancient people."

"We discussed many bright and cool ideas. I promise that this year’s anniversary will inspire everyone!" Kovalska said.

Independence Day of Ukraine is a state holiday in Ukraine, celebrated annually on August 24.

Tags: #independence_day #kovalska

MORE ABOUT

15:58 09.04.2026
Rising prices for building materials require proportional adjustment of eOselia program limits – opinion

Rising prices for building materials require proportional adjustment of eOselia program limits – opinion

14:09 19.12.2025
Ukraine won’t close any church: it’s about Ukrainian Orthodox Church renouncing its affiliation with Russia – Kovalska

Ukraine won’t close any church: it’s about Ukrainian Orthodox Church renouncing its affiliation with Russia – Kovalska

10:33 19.12.2025
Dpty head of President’s Office Kovalska: 704 religious sites damaged due to Russian aggression

Dpty head of President’s Office Kovalska: 704 religious sites damaged due to Russian aggression

15:23 24.11.2025
During reception held in Kyiv to mark Poland's Independence, ambassador emphasizes support for Ukraine

During reception held in Kyiv to mark Poland's Independence, ambassador emphasizes support for Ukraine

20:39 06.10.2025
Kovalska Group creating its own architectural and engineering studio

Kovalska Group creating its own architectural and engineering studio

13:47 15.09.2025
Moldovan embassy holds gala reception in honor of Independence Day

Moldovan embassy holds gala reception in honor of Independence Day

18:30 26.08.2025
Qutub Minar in Delhi illuminated in colors of Ukrainian flag for Independence Day — Embassy

Qutub Minar in Delhi illuminated in colors of Ukrainian flag for Independence Day — Embassy

10:49 24.08.2025
Petro Poroshenko congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day

Petro Poroshenko congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day

20:42 21.08.2025
Ukrainians are united primarily by AFU victories, divided by mutual accusations and political conflicts – poll

Ukrainians are united primarily by AFU victories, divided by mutual accusations and political conflicts – poll

20:05 11.06.2025
Kovalska invests 6.6 mln in lab modernization

Kovalska invests 6.6 mln in lab modernization

HOT NEWS

Russia may launch missiles against Ukraine after drone waves – Zelenskyy

I am not thinking about it - Yermak on possibility of being sent to pre-trial detention center

I do not have such a sum for bail - Yermak to journalists in court

Zelenskyy: July must prove that NATO is strong and will not collapse

Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects Trump to raise the issue of ending Russia's war against Ukraine in China

LATEST

Russia may launch missiles against Ukraine after drone waves – Zelenskyy

Yermak denies all accusations in court, says he bought, rented nothing, paid no money to anyone for anything

Yermak says he respects anti-corruption institutions

We hope to open first negotiating cluster on May 26 - Kachka

I am not thinking about it - Yermak on possibility of being sent to pre-trial detention center

I do not have such a sum for bail - Yermak to journalists in court

SOF hit oil terminal facilities on Black Sea near Russia's Taman

Russian attack kills 3 in Rivne region – official

Evidence consists of actions, not gossip—what does Yermak have to do with this? - Defense in court on prosecution's position

Greek Defense Minister at EU Council claims discovered sea drone is Ukrainian, Fedorov promises to investigate

AD
AD