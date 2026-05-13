Main idea of Independence Day 2026 is Ukrainians as a young nation of an ancient people - Kovalska

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Olena Kovalska states that the main idea of all celebrations for Independence Day in 2026 will be that Ukrainians are a young nation of an ancient people.

"The Declaration on the State Sovereignty of Ukraine was adopted 35 years ago. This is a significant age. This year, we want to emphasize at the legislative level that this is specifically the restoration of Independence," Kovalska wrote following a meeting with experts involved in organizing the Independence Day celebrations in 2026.

According to her, during the celebration, the main idea of all festivities will be especially emphasized: "Ukrainians are a young nation of an ancient people."

"We discussed many bright and cool ideas. I promise that this year’s anniversary will inspire everyone!" Kovalska said.

Independence Day of Ukraine is a state holiday in Ukraine, celebrated annually on August 24.