Interfax-Ukraine
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13:01 13.05.2026

Lubinets proposes creating working group to change mobilization system

2 min read
Lubinets proposes creating working group to change mobilization system

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets proposes creating a working group at the level of the Ministry of Defense to change the current system of conducting mobilization.

"All instructions received by the relevant structures regarding a radical change in the issue of conducting mobilization have failed. And unlike many who publicly comment that in the conditions of full-scale Russia’s aggression we cannot change this system, I categorically disagree. We have a recipe for how to urgently change this situation. Citizens of Ukraine must feel their protection within the premises of the territorial recruitment and social support centers (TRC), not the opposite. I demand that a working group be urgently created at the level of the Ministry of Defense, which the commissioner will personally join along with representatives of parliament," Lubinets said during the annual report on the state of observance and protection of human rights and freedoms in Ukraine in 2025 at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

He noted that he had received over 6,000 appeals regarding human rights violations during mobilization.

"Unfortunately, we continue the shameful practice of using balaclavas, using illegal force, beatings. It has even come to the point where civilian citizens are killed in the premises of the TRC," Lubinets said.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, 314 people’s deputies voted in favor of the resolution (No. 15129) regarding the ombudsman’s annual report.

Tags: #lubinets #mobilization #ministry_of_defense

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