Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:59 13.05.2026

Police expose military unit official who demanded UAH 100,000 for unhindered supply of food products for Armed Forces

2 min read
Police expose military unit official who demanded UAH 100,000 for unhindered supply of food products for Armed Forces

Police investigators exposed the head of a food warehouse at one of the military units who demanded money from a private supplier of daily field food kits for servicemen under a state contract, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine reports.

“According to the investigation, the official responsible for incoming inspection and acceptance of products began artificially creating obstacles for the supplier. He threatened to allegedly identify ‘deficiencies’ in the goods and refuse to accept the products, which could have resulted in penalties, disruption of deliveries, and losses for the company. In order to continue supplying food products for the needs of the military without obstacles, representatives of the company were required to transfer UAH 100,000 in unlawful benefit to him,” the statement says.

Police officers, jointly with operatives of the SBU Military Counterintelligence Department, detained the suspect while he was receiving the money. Law enforcement officers also conducted authorized searches at his workplace.

The official has now been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – receiving unlawful benefit by an official combined with extortion. The punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions.

The court has already imposed a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of detention in custody.

Tags: #national_police #official #food_supply #afu

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