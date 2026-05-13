HACC Appeals Chamber does not cancel suspicion notice against Tymoshenko

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) has dismissed appeals filed by the defense of Batkivschyna faction leader Yulia Tymoshenko seeking cancellation of the notice of suspicion against the lawmaker.

“On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the HACC Appeals Chamber completed consideration of the defense appeals against the ruling of the HACC investigating judge dated April 21, 2026, which denied the complaint against the notice of suspicion served to the head of one of the parliamentary factions,” the HACC said on Telegram.

It is reported that following consideration, the panel of judges of the HACC Appeals Chamber dismissed the defense appeals and left the investigating judge’s ruling unchanged.

“The court concluded that the materials provided by the prosecution at this stage of the criminal proceedings indicate the existence of a well-grounded suspicion of the criminal offense imputed to the member of parliament,” the HACC statement says.

The ruling of the Appeals Chamber enters into force from the moment of its announcement, is final, and cannot be appealed in cassation proceedings. According to the investigation, the person in question is suspected of offering or promising an unlawful benefit to an official (Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Center, during the appeal hearing Tymoshenko repeatedly stated that the case constitutes “political persecution and slander” and that the evidence in the case is insufficient.

A SAPO prosecutor in turn stated that sufficient evidence had been collected and that the totality of the evidence was enough to serve the notice of suspicion.

As reported, Tymoshenko is suspected of offering bribes to members of parliament in exchange for “necessary” votes in the Verkhovna Rada. Earlier, the court set a deadline until May 24 for Tymoshenko and her defense team to review the case materials.

After that, the SAPO prosecutor is expected to submit the indictment to the court, which will schedule the first preparatory hearing.