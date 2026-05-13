Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:32 13.05.2026

Occupiers attack route bus in Kherson with drone, six passengers and driver injured

1 min read
Occupiers attack route bus in Kherson with drone, six passengers and driver injured
Photo: https://t.me/yaroslavshanko

A Russian drone struck a route bus in the central part of Kherson at about 11:15; according to preliminary information, six passengers were injured and the driver suffered a concussion, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko reported.

“In Kherson, Russian occupiers continue terrorizing public transport. Once again, enemy forces directed a drone at a route bus belonging to a municipal enterprise of the Kherson City Council at about 11:15 in the central part of the city,” Shanko wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

The information is being clarified.

Tags: #kherson #bus #russian_attack

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