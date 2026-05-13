Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:20 13.05.2026

Deserter who registered Starlink terminals for russians detained in Kyiv

2 min read
Deserter who registered Starlink terminals for russians detained in Kyiv

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv detained a deserter and Russian agent who illegally registered Starlink communication terminals for the enemy on the territory of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported.

“As a result of comprehensive measures in Kyiv, an RF agent who illegally registered communication terminals for the Russians was detained. As established by the investigation, the Russian assignment was carried out by a mobilized serviceman recruited by the enemy who had unauthorizedly left his military unit in Kharkiv region,” the SBU said on Telegram on Wednesday.

After fleeing the unit, the deserter hid in rented apartments in the capital while simultaneously looking for “quick earnings.” According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram, the suspect became acquainted on Telegram with an unidentified individual using a Russian operator’s phone number. The latter offered him money to help verify a Starlink satellite communication terminal, since these systems are disabled in areas where Russian occupation troops are deployed. The man was promised $100 for the task, which he completed.

The suspect then unknowingly involved an acquaintance, who at his request registered another terminal in her name. Subsequently, the offender planned to recruit another 20 people to verify satellite communication stations for the armed formations of the aggressor state.

SBU officers detained the agent “red-handed” at a branch of one of the postal operators, where he planned to register another Starlink terminal. At present, all terminals registered by the suspect have been blocked. During searches at his residence, a mobile phone containing evidence of cooperation with the Russian Federation was discovered.

The agent has been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The suspect is currently being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property or a sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment.

The comprehensive measures were carried out by officers of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

Tags: #kyiv #starlink #sbu #deserters

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