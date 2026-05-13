URCS joins evacuation of people from frontline areas of Kharkiv region

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) took part in the evacuation of 17 people from border areas of Kharkiv region.

“The rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Kharkiv region joined the evacuation of people from border settlements in the Zolochiv and Velykyi Burluk directions – territories close to the combat line… It was possible to evacuate 17 people, including two children aged five and 16,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

More than 100 people participated in the evacuation effort, including representatives of local communities, the National Police, emergency medical services, the State Emergency Service, humanitarian organizations, and partner organizations.

The evacuees were received at a transit center in Kharkiv, where they were registered and provided with temporary accommodation, humanitarian assistance, and further support.

The evacuation was carried out with the support of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA Ukraine), WHO, and the NGO Coordination Humanitarian Center.