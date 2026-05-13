Zelenskyy: Additional waves of Russian drone attacks may occur during the day

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine /www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns of the likelihood of new Russian attacks during the current day.

“There are currently more than a hundred Russian drones in our skies, and there may be additional waves of drone attacks during the day. Russia continues its strikes and does so brazenly – deliberately targeting our railway infrastructure and civilian facilities in cities,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, during the night into Wednesday, the occupiers struck residential and railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, port infrastructure in Odesa region, and energy infrastructure in Poltava region.

“At all levels, our warriors are countering them, and already 111 drones have been shot down or suppressed during this night alone. It is important to steadfastly repel every attack. It is important to support Ukraine and not remain silent about Russia’s war. Every time the topic of the war disappears from the top of the news, it encourages Russia to become even more brutal. It is important that our diplomats implement as quickly as possible the agreements we reach at the leaders’ level. Ukraine needs defense capabilities every day, and only strong joint action can ensure this,” Zelenskyy added.