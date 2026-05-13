Interfax-Ukraine
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10:14 13.05.2026

Okhtyrka resident who threw grenade at law enforcement officers remanded in custody – prosecutor’s office

2 min read
Okhtyrka resident who threw grenade at law enforcement officers remanded in custody – prosecutor’s office

By court decision, a resident of Okhtyrka (Sumy region) who on May 10 threw a grenade at police officers during negotiations has been remanded in custody; three officers were injured, as well as another civilian and the offender himself, the regional prosecutor’s office reported.

“At the request of the investigator and prosecutor of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office, by court decision of May 12, 2026, the 41-year-old resident of Okhtyrka who threw a grenade at law enforcement officers was placed under a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail,” the prosecutor’s office said on Telegram on Wednesday.

As reported, on May 10, 2026, in Okhtyrka, a man threw a grenade at police officers during negotiations. As a result of the explosion, three law enforcement officers, a 25-year-old civilian man, and the offender himself sustained injuries. The suspect received the necessary medical assistance and was transferred to a pretrial detention center.

His actions were classified as an attempt on the lives of law enforcement officers, attempted intentional murder of several people, illegal handling of ammunition, and hooliganism.

The investigation is being conducted by the investigative department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy region under the procedural supervision of prosecutors.

Tags: #sumy_region #grenade #prosecutors_office

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