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10:13 13.05.2026

Spanish Congress speaker, Ukrainian PM discuss energy support, participation in Ukraine's reconstruction

2 min read
Spanish Congress speaker, Ukrainian PM discuss energy support, participation in Ukraine's reconstruction

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of the Kingdom of Spain Francina Armengol, who is visiting Kyiv, discussed energy resilience and preparations for the next winter season, as well as cooperation in solar energy. Svyrydenko also invited Spain to participate in the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk in June 2026.

"We held a meeting with Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of the Kingdom of Spain Francina Armengol Socias during the first visit to Ukraine at such a high parliamentary level in the history of our bilateral relations," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram on Tuesday evening.

According to her, the meeting focused on energy resilience and preparations for the next winter season, as well as cooperation in the solar energy sector. "I thanked Spain for its contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, the transfer of 76 generators, support for Ukraine under the PURL initiative, the decision to allocate EUR 1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine in 2026, and for engaging the SAFE mechanism for joint production," the prime minister said.

Svyrydenko also welcomed Spain’s establishment of the Ukraine Recovery Office in Madrid and invited the country to take part in the Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in Gdansk.

She also stressed that Ukraine highly values Spain’s consistent support for Ukraine’s EU membership and its constructive position regarding the decision to grant Ukraine an EU loan. "This is critically important for strengthening Ukraine’s macro-financial stability and enhancing its defense capabilities. We also expect the Spanish parliament to ratify the agreements on the Special Tribunal and the International Compensation Commission for Ukraine," she added.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) will take place in Gdansk on June 25-26, 2026, jointly organized by the Republic of Poland and Ukraine. The event will focus on the sectors most affected by Russian aggression: energy, critical infrastructure, and logistics.

Earlier it was reported that Armengol addressed the Ukrainian parliament and also held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Tags: #support #armengol #svyrydenko #spain

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